IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.48

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.48 and traded as high as C$9.89. IBI Group shares last traded at C$9.86, with a volume of 32,111 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBG. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

Get IBI Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$308.27 million and a PE ratio of 20.98.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.