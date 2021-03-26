iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.83

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$69.83 and last traded at C$69.82, with a volume of 102397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.72.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.43.

Get iA Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.01.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.