I/O Coin Hits Market Cap of $3.80 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $14,857.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 67.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00364643 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00032133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.64 or 0.05599248 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,769,659 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

