I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.36 and last traded at $45.36. Approximately 12,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 342,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

