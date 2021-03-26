HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,536.12

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $44,536.12 and approximately $2,921.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00050325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.62 or 0.00651028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023477 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

