HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.43 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $49.43 million and $10.90 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,457.57 or 1.00091731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00034539 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00372873 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00284912 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.43 or 0.00697326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00074677 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002769 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

