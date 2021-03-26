Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,818 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 475,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,886,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 327.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.