Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,532 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 1.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 641,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 116,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 209,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,119. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

