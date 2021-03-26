Huobi Token Market Cap Reaches $2.35 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $12.86 or 0.00023495 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $434.94 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.87 or 0.00654056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00030765 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

