Humanscape (HUM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $78,080.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $52.94 million and approximately $78,080.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.79 or 0.00657857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00023865 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.