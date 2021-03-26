Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.55, but opened at $54.33. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 36,250 shares.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,576,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

