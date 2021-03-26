HTMLCOIN (HTML) 24 Hour Volume Hits $84,407.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 54% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $18.50 million and $84,407.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 166.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,026.42 or 1.00051088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00034664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.55 or 0.00374635 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00284459 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00697394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00076612 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

