HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.24.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. Equities analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

