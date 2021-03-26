HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,848. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTGM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.24.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

