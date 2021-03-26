Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 111,158 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,158 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $190,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,765,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.90. 31,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.94 and its 200-day moving average is $205.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.98 and a 12-month high of $225.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

