Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 222,263 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,263 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $62,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. 12,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,219. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

