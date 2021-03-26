HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $118.97

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.97 and traded as low as $116.20. HOYA shares last traded at $116.85, with a volume of 13,769 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOCPY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get HOYA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $121.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.