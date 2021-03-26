Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

