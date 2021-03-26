HOMIHELP (HOMI) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One HOMIHELP coin can now be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00005278 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $3.20 million and $31,503.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.16 or 0.00639783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00023971 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.