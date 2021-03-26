HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Gap Up to $44.21

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.21, but opened at $46.46. HomeStreet shares last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMST. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $990.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

