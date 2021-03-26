Hochschild Mining’s (HCHDF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.