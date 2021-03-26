HLS Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

HLS opened at C$19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$630.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$13.35 and a twelve month high of C$21.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.78%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

