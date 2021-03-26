HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireQuest had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

Shares of HQI opened at $17.22 on Friday. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $234.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

