HighVista Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,285. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $102.88 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

