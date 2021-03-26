HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases 5,672 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 113,779 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $44.36. 24,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

