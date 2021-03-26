HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $987,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Cytokinetics comprises approximately 0.6% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CYTK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CYTK traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 15,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,621. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,762 shares in the company, valued at $776,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,329 shares of company stock worth $1,544,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

