HighVista Strategies LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HighVista Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 4.7% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,364,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,089,000 after buying an additional 547,723 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.37.

BABA traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $221.65. The company had a trading volume of 871,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,170. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $599.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

