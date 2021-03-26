HighVista Strategies LLC Has $105,000 Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

HighVista Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affimed by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affimed by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $7.58. 41,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,871. Affimed has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $669.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.81.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

