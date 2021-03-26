HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 584 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,864,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,005. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

