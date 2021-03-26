HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 116,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,703. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

