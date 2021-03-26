High Falls Advisors Inc Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Emerson Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 6,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 478,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,557,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 567.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,488,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,046.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,173.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.