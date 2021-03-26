Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,000. Cardlytics accounts for about 4.1% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cardlytics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cardlytics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cardlytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $116.29. 2,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $132,783.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,100,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56. Insiders have sold 48,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,705,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.