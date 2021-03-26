Heron Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $452,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,083.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 703,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $4,619,077.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.82. 2,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

