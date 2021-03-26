Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 112,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,228 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.21. The company had a trading volume of 66,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.03 and a 1-year high of $373.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.36 and its 200-day moving average is $335.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

