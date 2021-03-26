Heron Financial Group LLC Has $735,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.20. 79,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,818. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.50 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.12 and a 200-day moving average of $235.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.