Heron Financial Group LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 521,139 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. 65,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

