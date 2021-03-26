Heron Financial Group LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. 360,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,487,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

