Heron Financial Group LLC Buys 28,135 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,508 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 424,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,438. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

