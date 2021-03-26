Heron Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.84. The company had a trading volume of 385,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $102.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $329.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

