HEROcoin Trading 47.4% Higher This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $326,048.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00023220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.51 or 0.00654248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00064516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023849 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.