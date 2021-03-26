Herbert Virgin Sells 7,900 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80.

VIR traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,481. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,290,000 after acquiring an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 93,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,298,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

