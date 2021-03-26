HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeidelbergCement (HDELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.