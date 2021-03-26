Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPT opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $111.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,651 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

