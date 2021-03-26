Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

