Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $384,000 Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 343.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SEA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,136 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SEA by 476.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,941 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in SEA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,359 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $202.61 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

