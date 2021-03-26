Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $113.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.