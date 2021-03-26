Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $36,686,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after acquiring an additional 601,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. Wedbush upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.