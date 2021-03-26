Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 395 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla stock opened at $640.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,285.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $725.41 and its 200-day moving average is $605.65. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

