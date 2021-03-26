Headinvest LLC Reduces Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock remained flat at $$60.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $64.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

