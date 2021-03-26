Headinvest LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.5% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,453,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,111,000 after acquiring an additional 162,566 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.96. 205,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $182.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.28 and its 200-day moving average is $160.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

